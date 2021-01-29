Previous
Little Street Boss by helenw2
Photo 3320

Little Street Boss

This girl was yelling "truck" as she was pointing (I'm guessing to a truck) in the city today.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell
That's lovely - captured enthusiasm
January 29th, 2021  
