Elegant Eye by helenw2
Photo 3332

Elegant Eye

I had Lasik surgery yesterday and am recovering today. Can't beleve I can drive already. Spent some time with a couple of horses in Ohariu Valley and thought this would be a good memento of the occasion
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
