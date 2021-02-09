Sign up
Photo 3342
Walkies
this guy was standing with his dog right opposite this statue so what was I to do! Like how it shows the changes in our dress from the early days
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
haha, what a catch.
February 9th, 2021
