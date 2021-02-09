Previous
Next
Walkies by helenw2
Photo 3342

Walkies

this guy was standing with his dog right opposite this statue so what was I to do! Like how it shows the changes in our dress from the early days
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL
haha, what a catch.
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise