Baby Bird by helenw2
Baby Bird

spotted this juvenile Tui in Otari Bush this afternoon
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
