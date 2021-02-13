Previous
Next
Burgler Interrupted by helenw2
Photo 3350

Burgler Interrupted

Move in day for my parents into their new build home. At one stage Dad forgot to give us the key, so my nephew had to break in to let us in. Good thing I had opened a window earlier and forgot to close it - whoops!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise