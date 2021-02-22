Previous
Inner Iceberg by helenw2
Photo 3368

Inner Iceberg

some multiple exposure fun at my favourite fountain - The Albatross. Forgot that it was the 10 year anniversary of the big Christchurch earthquake and thought it was appropriate I created a "shaky" image today.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
