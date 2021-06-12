Previous
High Tea by helenw2
Photo 3585

High Tea

my friend's 6 month old daughter Farryn, we collaborated on a High Tea set up in a local park, such fun!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
