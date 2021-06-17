Previous
Seeing Double by helenw2
Photo 3595

Seeing Double

Kayleigh standing next to our door stopper that looks like her in the later afternoon sunlight!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Pam Knowler ace
Just gorgeous!
