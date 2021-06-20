Previous
Two Coos by helenw2
Two Coos

two fluffly Highland Cows (known as Heilan Coos in Scotland) that live at Cross Creek farm in Featherston - pretty bedraggled after two full days of rain
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
