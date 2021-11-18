Previous
Who is the Fairest of them All? by helenw2
Who is the Fairest of them All?

couldn't resist going back to the inlet for some more shots of the Pied Stilt babies
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
kali ace
still fluffy
November 19th, 2021  
