From Death to Life by helenw2
Photo 4027

From Death to Life

about to drive out and about to look for a potd, I was captured by these plants in our garden that seemed to cross over with death and life - not much effort needed today!
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
