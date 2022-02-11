Sign up
Photo 4027
From Death to Life
about to drive out and about to look for a potd, I was captured by these plants in our garden that seemed to cross over with death and life - not much effort needed today!
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
