Photo 4030
Eyes of the Tiger
Enjoyed a lovely evening wandering around the zoo with hubby for Valentines day and couldn't believe it when I came across the Tiger sitting right by the window! Never see him usually :-p didn't care what others thought as I got down on my belly!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
2
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th February 2022 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Tiger's Eyes. Great POV. fav
February 14th, 2022
