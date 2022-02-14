Previous
Eyes of the Tiger by helenw2
Eyes of the Tiger

Enjoyed a lovely evening wandering around the zoo with hubby for Valentines day and couldn't believe it when I came across the Tiger sitting right by the window! Never see him usually :-p didn't care what others thought as I got down on my belly!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1104% complete

Brian ace
Tiger's Eyes. Great POV. fav
February 14th, 2022  
