Barely There by helenw2
Photo 4057

Barely There

we are at the height of our omicron breakout here in NZ and it is fun and games in the weekly shop with workers in our supply chains isolating.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh my - a lot of gaps there!!
March 14th, 2022  
KazzaMazoo
Ah yes, the Omicron cookbook makes for some unusual creations.
March 14th, 2022  
