Previous
Next
Super Sleeper by helenw2
Photo 4085

Super Sleeper

our Kayleigh sleeping like "Super cat" as we call it with her legs out in front. She was sleeping on me, so I had all sorts of fun reaching for my camera and then shooting her from the side with one hand!
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise