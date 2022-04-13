Sign up
Photo 4086
Two's A Pair
spotted these two ladies on Lambton Quay and wanted them with the poster from the bank. I love how their swinging walking style is so similar and wonder if they are sisters. Also love that the one on the left is a total leopard lady
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
