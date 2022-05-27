Sign up
Photo 4129
Dinner to Go
fun shooting Kingfishers fishing today at Pauatahanui Inlet
27th May 2022
27th May 22
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4129
photos
63
followers
48
following
1131% complete
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th May 2022 9:07am
julia
ace
Great capture..
May 27th, 2022
