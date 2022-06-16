Previous
First Light by helenw2
Photo 4148

First Light

got up to capture the sunrise at Wainui Beach in Gisborne
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Nick ace
Very beautiful.
June 16th, 2022  
