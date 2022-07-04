Sign up
Photo 4166
Locum at Large
Started my first day on the job as a medical photographer at Wellington Hospital! whoever knew!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL
ace
what? don't faint!
July 4th, 2022
kali
ace
wow, that will be very interesting!
July 4th, 2022
