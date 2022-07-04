Previous
Locum at Large by helenw2
Photo 4166

Locum at Large

Started my first day on the job as a medical photographer at Wellington Hospital! whoever knew!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1141% complete

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
what? don't faint!
July 4th, 2022  
kali ace
wow, that will be very interesting!
July 4th, 2022  
