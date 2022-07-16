Previous
Lines of Power by helenw2
Photo 4177

Lines of Power

a quick grab in Ohariu Valley as the sun went down, but I do like the lines
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
