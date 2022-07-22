Previous
T-Bay Tree by helenw2
T-Bay Tree

never noticed this tree that is right there as you arrive at Titahi Bay beach which seemed like a lovely filler for the gap in land
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carole G ace
This is lovely Helen
July 22nd, 2022  
amyK ace
Terrific; really pops viewed on black
July 22nd, 2022  
