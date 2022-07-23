Previous
Ninety Years Young by helenw2
Ninety Years Young

portrait of my Mother in Law Martha as we celebrate her 90th birthday, overlaid with writing from hubby's little booklet given to her for her 41st birthday when he was 7 or 8 years old and given back to her now
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
