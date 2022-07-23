Sign up
Photo 4184
Ninety Years Young
portrait of my Mother in Law Martha as we celebrate her 90th birthday, overlaid with writing from hubby's little booklet given to her for her 41st birthday when he was 7 or 8 years old and given back to her now
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
