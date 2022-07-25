Sign up
Photo 4186
Rainy Day
fun shooting through my window screen in Courtenay Place today - didn't feel like getting out!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
2
3
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4186
photos
64
followers
49
following
1146% complete
julia
ace
Great shot..
July 25th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
wow!
July 25th, 2022
