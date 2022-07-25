Previous
Rainy Day by helenw2
Photo 4186

Rainy Day

fun shooting through my window screen in Courtenay Place today - didn't feel like getting out!
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

julia ace
Great shot..
July 25th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
wow!
July 25th, 2022  
