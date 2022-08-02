Previous
That Tree by helenw2
That Tree

This is known as The Wanaka Tree in NZ. woke up this morning to heavy rain and thought that would be perfect to isolate it from the background, very happy with my take on it for the conditions.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Carole G ace
Great version of that tree. Love it.
August 2nd, 2022  
