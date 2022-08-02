Sign up
Photo 4193
That Tree
This is known as The Wanaka Tree in NZ. woke up this morning to heavy rain and thought that would be perfect to isolate it from the background, very happy with my take on it for the conditions.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4193
photos
68
followers
52
following
1148% complete
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Carole G
ace
Great version of that tree. Love it.
August 2nd, 2022
