Movie Set by helenw2
Photo 4252

Movie Set

Taika Waititi is in town filming Time Bandits with Lisa Kudrow. The street behind where I work has loads of old cars and activity which we all find very fascinating.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

