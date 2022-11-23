Sign up
Photo 4299
Whataroa Vista
got up early to photograph the White Herons again today but weather wasn't playing ball. Lovely mist about the place for a landscape though
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
23rd November 2022 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
pity you got a bad streak of weather.
November 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 23rd, 2022
