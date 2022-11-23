Previous
Whataroa Vista

got up early to photograph the White Herons again today but weather wasn't playing ball. Lovely mist about the place for a landscape though
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
kali ace
pity you got a bad streak of weather.
November 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 23rd, 2022  
