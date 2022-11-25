Previous
Next
The Light by helenw2
Photo 4301

The Light

we stayed in a charming old house in Reefton which was the first town in NZ to switch on the electric light. I thought this little scene in the house summed it up perfectly
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise