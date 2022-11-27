Previous
Grand Duck by helenw2
Grand Duck

so cute in Ohariu Valley. Great day for ducks today with lots of rain
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
