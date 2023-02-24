Previous
Oasis by helenw2
Photo 4389

Oasis

visited Wanaka again and its tree for the 3rd time in a few months! hubby waded in to check it out, figured black and white was the way to go to deal with midday contrast!
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
