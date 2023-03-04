Previous
The Swingers by helenw2
Photo 4397

The Swingers

my parents live next to a playground and wanted my cousins help putting CRC on it so it wasn't so squeaky. Dad didn't mind pushing my other cousin to try it out!
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1204% complete

Photo Details

kali ace
lol is that because the hear the squeaking at all hours??
March 4th, 2023  
