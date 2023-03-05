Previous
Next
Shelter from the Storm by helenw2
Photo 4398

Shelter from the Storm

it started pouring as I drove around Ohariu Valley and I spotted these 3 sheltering together from the rain
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
nice work
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise