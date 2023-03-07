Previous
Yeah Nah by helenw2
Photo 4400

Yeah Nah

popular saying in NZ. This guy is the Nah to their Yeah!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Suzanne ace
I heard that in NZ and wondered??? Your photo really expresses it!
March 7th, 2023  
