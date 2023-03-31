Sign up
Photo 4424
No Pressure
hubby trying to eat his curry while getting the hurry on look from a gull in Waikanae
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4424
photos
63
followers
49
following
1212% complete
4417
4418
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
31st March 2023 6:15pm
Dawn
ace
A nice candid the gulls sure seem to know when food is around
March 31st, 2023
