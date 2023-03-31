Previous
No Pressure by helenw2
Photo 4424

No Pressure

hubby trying to eat his curry while getting the hurry on look from a gull in Waikanae
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dawn ace
A nice candid the gulls sure seem to know when food is around
March 31st, 2023  
