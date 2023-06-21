Previous
Bigfoot by helenw2
Photo 4500

Bigfoot

thought it was too cute how Kayleigh's paws looked like the ones on my T-shirt hanging to be dried which are of a snow leopard
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Ha ha cute they do look similar
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise