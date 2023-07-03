Previous
Fortune Favours Those That Match by helenw2
Fortune Favours Those That Match

this little girl was so cute, then I loved the two guys in similar outfits and all looking the same way too.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Babs ace
Well spotted must be the in colour this year
July 3rd, 2023  
SandraD ace
You know how to spot em.
July 3rd, 2023  
