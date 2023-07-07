Previous
Kea Bathtime by helenw2
Kea Bathtime

never seen this before - lovely time at Wellington Zoo
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Dawn ace
This is a cool capture Helen our closest zoo is Ak quite a hike from kerikeri
July 7th, 2023  
