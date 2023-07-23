Previous
Football Fan by helenw2
Photo 4530

Football Fan

we found Basil in his Dad's undies drawer keen to watch the footy somehow!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise