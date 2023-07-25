Previous
Bath Business by helenw2
Bath Business

this guy had business to get doing but it was cold outside
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
Maybe wearing a dressing gown is the latest fashion
July 25th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent street capture.
July 25th, 2023  
