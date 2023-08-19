Sign up
Photo 4557
Young Love
Che asked me to photograph her and her boyfriend getting ready to go to their final year formal, Gear Homestead was a lovely place for some portraits
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th August 2023 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely young couple
August 20th, 2023
