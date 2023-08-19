Previous
Young Love by helenw2
Photo 4557

Young Love

Che asked me to photograph her and her boyfriend getting ready to go to their final year formal, Gear Homestead was a lovely place for some portraits
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely young couple
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise