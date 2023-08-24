Previous
Gone to the Humans by helenw2
Photo 4562

Gone to the Humans

we are staying with friends in New Plymouth, and their dog Zeb is so cute - looks like he is not too impressed with the latest news!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise