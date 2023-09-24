Previous
Tea and Cake by helenw2
Photo 4592

Tea and Cake

hubby and Mum enjoying some tea and cake in my parents new pergola
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise