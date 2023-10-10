Sign up
Photo 4608
Smooth
thought this guy looked pretty smooth outside Welly railway station
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Christina
ace
Very swanky!
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Isn’t he well he think’s possibly
October 10th, 2023
