Smooth by helenw2
Photo 4608

Smooth

thought this guy looked pretty smooth outside Welly railway station
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Christina ace
Very swanky!
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Isn’t he well he think’s possibly
October 10th, 2023  
