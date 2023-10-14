Previous
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner by helenw2
Photo 4612

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

ran into our local MP with his son today on election day. He thought he would definately loose the electorate, but smashed it, which is awesome. The party didn't get in, but nice that he got a win and so cool to see him on the day!
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise