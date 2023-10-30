Previous
Baxter's Backyard by helenw2
Photo 4627

Baxter's Backyard

the view from our apartment at Taronga Zoo with our very own koala Baxter - this was at sunrise when he woke me with his mating call!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
