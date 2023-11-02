Previous
Stretch and Grow by helenw2
Photo 4630

Stretch and Grow

lovely to see the cheetahs wandering about their enclosure today at Canberra Zoo. Love how they are just bigger versions of my cats :-)
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
