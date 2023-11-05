Previous
Point The Way by helenw2
Point The Way

a Wellington icon on the way to and from the airport that I haven't photographed before, struck me on the way home in the taxi through the raindrops on the window
5th November 2023

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
