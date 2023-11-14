Previous
Material Obsession by helenw2
Photo 4642

Material Obsession

just trying to work on a quilt, and Basil has to get in amongst it!
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Looks like he’s in attack mode if you try to stop him lol
November 14th, 2023  
Wylie ace
perfect feline look, fav
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise