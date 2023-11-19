Sign up
Previous
Photo 4647
Hovering with Intent
gorgeous garden at a cafe we were at this morning with rain drops on the flowers, found some bees as I explored it, and happy to capture one in flight.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
19th November 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
