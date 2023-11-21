Sign up
Photo 4649
Bum Fluff
our session at Bushy park in Whanganui proved successful today thankfully, only ever caught Hihi once before. missed the tip of his tail, but just love the shot and I decided it doesn't bother me that much as I love all the feather detail close up
21st November 2023
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
