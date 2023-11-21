Previous
Bum Fluff by helenw2
Photo 4649

Bum Fluff

our session at Bushy park in Whanganui proved successful today thankfully, only ever caught Hihi once before. missed the tip of his tail, but just love the shot and I decided it doesn't bother me that much as I love all the feather detail close up
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

