Previous
Photo 4656
Lush
spotted this lovely sheep chilling in long grass at Ohariu Valley
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th November 2023 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
How lovely, a peek a boo sheep!
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
November 28th, 2023
