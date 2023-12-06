Previous
Suave by helenw2
Photo 4664

Suave

my hairdressers hubby looked very suave in his sunglasses, so I had to have a portrait of him!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise